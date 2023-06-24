Overnight thunderstorms possible, with ‘marginal' severe weather threat

It’s been quite some time since the Chicago area received any substantial rainfall, but that could change this weekend as several waves of showers and thunderstorms could arrive.

The first threat of rain will emerge on Saturday night according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could potentially arrive around the 10 p.m. hour, and will continue to roll through into Sunday morning.

There is at least a small chance of severe weather associated with that line of storms, with the Storm Prediction Center saying that most of eastern Illinois is at a “marginal” risk of severe storms.

The main threats from the storms would be heavy rain and gusty winds, but small hail and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeannes, the storms will potentially weaken as they move across the state, but residents should remain vigilant in the event of any severe weather.

After a bit of a lull, more scattered rain is expected to roll through on Sunday, especially on Sunday afternoon when thunderstorms could re-fire thanks to warm temperatures and elevated humidity.

The main threat of storms will likely be seen in areas east of Interstate 57, according to forecast models and the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds are also possible, meaning that lightning strikes could cause small brush fires because of the dry conditions the area has experienced recently.

Scattered showers could also impact the area on Monday, especially in the late morning and into the early afternoon.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all your latest weather information, and download the NBC Chicago app to receive severe weather alerts directly to your smartphone.