Officials Warn of Icy Travel Conditions in Illinois, Indiana

Some parts in llinois could see up to 8 inches of snow by late Monday

A blast of wintry weather could make for hazardous driving conditions in large swaths of Illinois and Indiana.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories starting Sunday for large central and southern portions of the states. Transportation officials warned of icy roads, poor visibility and heavy snow at the start of the work week.

In Illinois, meteorologists predicted up to 8 inches of snow by late Monday in parts of the state including Quincy, Springfield and Champaign. In Indiana, meteorologists issued winter weather advisories predicting up to 7 inches of snow by early Tuesday in areas including Indianapolis.

The Illinois Department of Transportation warned of the impact on travel at the start of the work week and cautioned motorists to travel slowly and with a full gas tank.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said Sunday that its full call of snow plow trucks was issued in its southeast district and cautioned drivers to not tailgate snowplows.

