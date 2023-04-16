Off-and-On Showers Accompany Falling Temps Sunday, With Snow Possible Late

After several days of weather that was more fit for summer than early spring, a cold slap of reality is coming for the Chicago area on Sunday, with falling temperatures and the possibility of snow capping off a day that will see off-and-on rain showers.

According to forecast models, those rain showers will continue to impact the area sporadically for a good portion of the day, with a low-pressure system bringing round after round of showers to the region as it slowly churns through the Midwest.

Temperatures hit their high-water mark at midnight, and they will keep falling throughout the day, dropping into the 30s and 40s during the afternoon and into the evening.

In addition to the cooler temperatures, winds will also pick up in intensity during the day, with gusts exceeding 30 miles per hour at times.

All of those ingredients will come together and will lead to the development of snow out to the west of the Chicago area during the late afternoon and early evening, but that will slowly build its way into the region, with some slushy accumulations possible through Monday morning, according to forecast models.

The heaviest of those accumulations are expected north of Interstate 88, though snowfall totals aren’t expected to exceed an inch even there.

Winds will continue to gust overnight and into Monday, with some gusts exceeding 40 miles per hour in the outlying suburbs.

Those winds, combined with overnight lows in the upper-20s and low-30s, could potentially cause wind chills to drop into the teens overnight in the northern suburbs and into the 20s elsewhere.

Snow could also impact visibility and cause slick surfaces during the morning commute before tapering off, forecasts say.

Monday will be cloudy and unseasonably cool, with temps in the 40s across the area. Those temperatures will start to rebound a bit by Wednesday, rising back into the 60s, but another system could bring rain and some thunderstorms to the region later that day and into Thursday.