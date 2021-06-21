NWS Says EF-0 Tornado Touched Down in Plainfield Sunday Night

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down near suburban Plainfield on Sunday night, traveling for approximately three miles before ending in Romeoville.

According to a local storm report, the tornado touched down near the intersection of Illinois Route 59 and Route 126, just north of downtown Plainfield at approximately 11:08 p.m. Sunday.

The tornado then moved to the east-southeast for approximately 3.2 miles, causing minor-to-moderate tree damage before lifting back into the clouds in southwest Romeoville. According to the NWS, the tornado’s path ended near Mistwood Golf Club.

Based on damage assessments and other factors, officials with NWS gave an estimated classification of the tornado as an EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with estimated winds of 65-to-85 miles per hour.

The tornado is the second to be confirmed by the National Weather Service. Another tornado, estimated to be an EF-3, touched down near Naperville and hit several suburban communities, including Woodridge and Burr Ridge.