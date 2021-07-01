NWS: June 2020 One of Warmest Months on Record in Chicago

According to data released by the National Weather Service, the month of June was the fourth-hottest June ever recorded in Chicago’s history, and saw significantly more precipitation than normal.

The data, released Thursday, revealed that the city recorded an average high temperature of 83.8 degrees, which is 3.4 degrees above normal. The average low for the month was 64.8 degrees, four degrees above normal.

Combined, the mean average temperature in Chicago during the month of June was 74.3 degrees, making it the fourth-warmest June since record-keeping began in 1871.

The city saw 6.78 inches of rain during the month, which is 2.68 inches above normal. The city also set a daily record for precipitation on June 12, when 1.5 inches of rain fell at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Incredibly, the city of Rockford set new precipitation records, but in the completely opposite direction. In the month of June, Rockford received just 1.26 inches of rain, making it the sixth-driest June on record.

Warm temperatures were also a theme in Rockford, as the city set new record highs on June 9 (94 degrees) and June 11 (99 degrees). It also tied record highs on June 5 and June 12.

Overall, the month was the fourth-warmest on record in Rockford, with the mean average temperature of 75.5 degrees.