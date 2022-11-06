NWS Confirms Tornado Touched Down in Kendall, Kane Counties Saturday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Kendall County during Saturday’s severe weather, with the twister moving through before lifting off the ground in Kane County.

According to a damage survey conducted by NWS, the EF-0 tornado had peak winds of 80 miles per hour and touched down near Little Rock, Illinois. It then traversed nearly four miles toward the northeast before lifting off the ground near Big Rock.

Officials say the tornado reached a maximum width of 100 yards, and was on the ground for approximately 3.7 miles in all.

There were no injuries or deaths reported as a result of the storm.

Officials say sporadic tree and power line damage was reported near Big Rock, with the tornado remaining on the ground for just under four minutes.

The tornado was part of a weather system that moved through the Chicago area Saturday, causing extensive wind damage as gusts approached 60 miles per hour at times. High wind warnings were issued because of the storm, and the conditions caused hazardous travel conditions at airports and on area roadways.