NW Indiana residents struggle with tornado cleanup a week after twisters

It’s been a week since three tornadoes tore through parts of northwest Indiana, and some residents are concerned at the slow pace of cleanup.

The tornadoes ravaged the area during an outbreak of severe weather, including Frankie Woods McCollough Academy, which saw a part of its roof peeled back and serious damage done to the gymnasium and classrooms.

Other parts of the area saw plenty of devastation as well, with trees and power lines knocked down and homes suffering damage as a result of the storms.

Drone video shot by NBC 5 illustrates the scope of the damage, with residents slowly picking up the pieces after the outbreak of severe weather.

Seven days after the tornado, some residents are expressing frustration with the slow pace of cleanup.

“The community needs help,” homeowner Josetta Shropshire said. “I will say this, we have not received the assistance that I believe we deserve.”

Shropshire showed NBC 5 the damage inside of her childhood home. She says that her home is still running on a generator as crews work to rebuild her roof.

“It could have been a lot worse. It could have been a loss of life. This whole place could have collapsed,” she said.

At least five homes on the block had significant damage, with tornadic winds of up to 110 miles per hour blowing through the area.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton has signed an emergency declaration to help speed up cleanup efforts within the community. He says his administration is gathering data on the fiscal impact of the storm, and plans to request assistance from state and federal governments.

“The people of Gary deserve respect,” Shropshire said. “We deserve assistance, and we need it.”

Melton’s administration says that the city’s General Services department is working to clear roadways and to remove fallen trees and debris from around the area.

Residents who have been displaced from their homes or need assistance are urged to call Gary officials at 219-881-1300 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Residents can also contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS, or visit the group’s website.