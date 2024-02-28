Northwest Indiana residents capture apparent tornado on camera

Startling video showed the frightening moment a tornado touched down in northwest Indiana during severe storms that pummeled the Chicago area Tuesday.

Video captured by several people shows dark clouds filled with lightning, and what appeared to be a tornado, moving through the area near the steel mill in Gary.

The National Weather Service later confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Gary, Indiana, meaning wind speeds of at leas 86 mph were detected.

Asriel Clark watched Tuesday’s storm roll through East Chicago, Indiana, from his home.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“Everything just got dark,” he said. “And you see just lightning all through the clouds.”

“There was hail… strong winds… raining… hail hitting the house and the windows,” explained East Chicago resident Sarah Willis, who stayed sheltered in her home.

Uber Eats driver Jimmiya Davis said he was out in the elements working.

“It was hitting my sunroof really bad, and you couldn’t drive because you were sliding everywhere,” he said of the conditions.

Fortunately, his car was not damaged. Only minor damaged was reported across the area.

The tornado was one of nearly a dozen to touch down in the Chicago area during the storms.