Chicago Weather

Northern Lights could be visible in Chicago area this week, officials say

A G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued after a series of coronal mass ejections this week

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A series of coronal mass ejections could make the Northern Lights visible over the Chicago area this week, but will Mother Nature cooperate and allow residents to see the show?

According to the latest guidance from the National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center, a geomagnetic storm watch has been issued after at least four CME’s were reported over the weekend.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Those could arrive at Earth beginning Tuesday morning and lasting into Thursday, with a G3 storm watch issued for Tuesday.

That level of geomagnetic storm can make the Northern Lights visible across the northeastern United States, in the upper Midwest and across the rest of the northern United States.

There are a few complicating factors at play. CME’s are difficult to predict in terms of arrival times, and may impact Earth during daylight hours in the Western Hemisphere, making the show impossible to see from the Chicago area.

More importantly this week, a series of showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the Chicago area, especially late Tuesday and Wednesday, which could leave the show completely blocked out due to cloud cover.

Local

Gymnastics 55 mins ago

Paul Juda nearly brought to tears after final performance in men's gymnastics team medal event

2024 Paris Olympics 1 hour ago

How old do you need to be to compete in Paris Olympics? Here are the youngest athletes

If the Northern Lights are visible, Monday night and into Tuesday morning may be the best time to observe them, and officials recommend getting to darker places where the northern horizon is unobstructed.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us