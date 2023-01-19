Normal Weather Makes Return, With Cooler Temps, Snow in Chicago's Forecast

The city of Chicago has not seen a high temperature below the freezing mark in the entire month of January, and while that streak could continue in coming days, things will feel a lot more normal, with cooler temperatures and a few chances of snow.

The first chance of snow will impact the area overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, though no real accumulation is expected as a low pressure system churns its way through the Midwest.

Low temperatures will barely get to the freezing mark, but they won’t exactly rebound on Friday either, as highs are expected to be just above 32 degrees in most of the Chicago area.

After a cloudy Friday, a new system will approach the area on Saturday, with some more snow possible in the evening hours and into Sunday morning, according to forecast models.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Models disagree on whether any accumulation will occur, but if there is any it will likely only amount to 1-to-2 inches, the NBC 5 Storm Team predicts.

That system should exit the area by the noon hour on Sunday, paving the way for cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 30s on Monday and Tuesday.

Another low-pressure system is set to arrive for Tuesday, which could bring another chance of snow showers to the region.

By the time that departs on Wednesday, temperatures could finally start to dip below their January averages, with highs in the mid-to-upper 20s expected to close out the work week. Those cooler readings won’t stick around for long, with highs likely heading back into the 30s by the weekend.