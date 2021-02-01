Next Chance for Snow Across the Chicago Area Could Be Thursday

After a major storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the Chicago area over the weekend, forecasts indicate the next chance for winter weather could come as early as Thursday.

The weekend storm began Saturday afternoon and lasted through Sunday night, with several locations reporting more than a foot of snow in total, according to the National Weather Service. Chicago's O'Hare Airport saw 8.8 inches reported as of Sunday at 12 p.m., which marked the largest snowfall recorded at the airport since 2015.

The snowstorm over the weekend marked the second significant bout of winter weather to hit the Chicago area in less than a week after the first major snowstorm of the season blanketed the area on Monday.

While the beginning of the work week will provide a brief respite from the snowfall, don't put those boots and shovels away yet. NBC Storm Team 5 is tracking another system that could bring the next chance for snow across the Chicago area by Thursday.

Monday will be blustery, damp and cold with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Overcast skies will break for partial sun at times during the day in some locations, though northwest Indiana will see a few flurries or an occasional light snow shower.

Those flurries or light lake effect snow showers in Indiana will continue into Tuesday morning, but across the metro area Tuesday looks to be sunny during the day, breezy and seasonably cold with highs in the low 30s.

Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday will gradually give way to more clouds later in the day, before the chance for rain and snow returns Thursday.

Thursday looks to start overcast with freezing rain or sleet in the morning, turning into rain late morning and afternoon, then a mix of freezing rain, sleet or snow in the evening. Some minor accumulation is possible, forecast indicate, though the system is still a few days away, meaning things could change. Stick with NBC Storm Team 5 to get the latest forecast as it develops.

Some light snow is possible early Friday but forecasts indicate that the day will otherwise be mostly to partly cloudy, blustery and colder with highs in the low 20s.

Saturday looks to be mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow yet again, some minor accumulation possible, and blustery with the coldest air of the season. Highs on Saturday look to be in the teens with wind chill readings in the single digits.

Sunday could be even colder, with highs in the single digits and wind chills below zero.