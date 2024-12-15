The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for a wide swath of Illinois, with limited visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

The advisory will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Monday in McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, and parts of Will and Cook counties, according to officials.

An earlier advisory had expired at noon, but fog is once again building up in some areas, with forecasters warning of visibility of one-quarter mile or less during the evening and overnight hours.

According to the FAA, flights are being delayed at least 15 minutes at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport because of the fog, with more extensive delays expected into the evening hours.

The fog could cause hazardous driving conditions, officials warn.

During periods of heavy fog, drivers are encouraged to reduce speeds, to use low-beam headlights, and to increase following distance on roadways.

Using high-beam headlights can cause additional glare on dense fog, making seeing the road more difficult, according to the National Weather Service.