Nearly 6 Inches of Snow Falls in 3-Hour Span at Chicago's Midway Airport During Winter Storm

As the Chicago area continues to cope with a powerful winter storm, Midway International Airport was one of the hardest-hit areas in the region, with nearly six inches of snow falling within a three-hour span on Monday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, Midway has reported 11.9 inches of snow as of 9 p.m. Monday. That snowfall total is the highest in the city of Chicago, according to reports published by NWS.

Between 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., 2.9 inches of snow fell at the airport, per NWS. In the hour and 10 minutes following that, another 3 inches of snow fell, meaning that 5.9 inches of snow had fallen at the airport in a three-hour span.

Understandably, the snow has had a big impact on operations at the airport, with 157 flights canceled as of 10 p.m. on Monday night.

Even with those eye-popping numbers, the show isn’t over yet at Midway, or in the Chicago area in general. In fact, snow is expected to continue through the morning on Tuesday, with a winter storm warning in effect until noon for Lake and Cook counties.

Lake-effect snow and lake-enhancement could fuel the snow, with 6-to-12 additional inches of snow possible before the system finally moves out of the region Tuesday afternoon.

