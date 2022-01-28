Nearly 300 Flights Arriving in, Departing From Chicago Area Canceled Friday

Nearly 300 flights arriving in and departing from Chicago-area airports were canceled Friday as a snow storm swept across the region.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, 260 flights have been canceled at O'Hare Airport and 32 at Midway Airport as of 4:53 p.m.

On average at O'Hare, arrival flights have been delayed about 19 minutes, while departures were less than 15 minutes, the latest data showed.

Some parts of Chicago and surrounding suburbs saw over 8 inches of snowfall Friday, as lake effect snow continues to fall across the area.

Parts of Chicago and central Cook County remained under a winter weather advisory on Friday, after a winter storm warning expired.

According to the National Weather Service, the following cities will be under the advisory until 6 p.m. Friday: Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Oak Park and La Grange.

Bands of lake effect snow will likely continue to fall throughout the afternoon, mainly near the immediate lakeshore and downtown areas, according to the advisory. Snow could accumulate up to 1 to 2 inches.

The areas that are most heavily impacted should expect slippery, snow-covered roads, impacting the afternoon and evening commutes.

Motorists are still advised to use caution, and are reminded that travel issues are still possible due to the hazardous conditions.

For other surrounding areas, the snow moved out by late Friday morning and into the early afternoon, according to forecasters.