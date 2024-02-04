Near-record warmth possible this week in Chicago area

Things have felt decidedly unwinterlike in recent days in the Chicago area, but that trend is only going to accelerate in coming days, with near-record warmth possible.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Sunday will be partly-to-mostly sunny in the Chicago area, with high temperatures climbing back into the low-40s.

Wind gusts could be a bit on the brisk side, up to 15 miles per hour in some locations, but for the most part, the day will be pleasant with above-average temperatures across the region.

Overnight, more fog could potentially develop, and with low temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, some slick spots could occur on area roadways, with motorists urged to use caution when driving.

A similar weather pattern is expected Monday and into Tuesday, with high temperatures slowly climbing under partly-to-mostly sunny skies, but things will kick into high gear by Wednesday, with highs in the low-50s across the area.

Thursday and Friday could see even warmer weather, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s across the region. Highs this time of year are typically around 33 to 34 degrees, meaning that we could see readings nearly 25 degrees above that mark.

For those curious, temperature records could be threatened on both Thursday and Friday. While Thursday’s 62-degree record, set in 1925, may end up standing, the record for Friday is 56 degrees, set all the way back in 1886.

Those warm temperatures will come with several chances of rain, and there could even be a chance for isolated thunderstorms as that weather system moves through.

The back side of the storms will see cooler temperatures, but readings will still be above average, with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s across the area.

