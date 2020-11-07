Near-Record Warmth Possible in Chicago Saturday

Potentially record-breaking warmth and sunny skies are expected in the Chicago area Saturday as a string of above-average temperatures will likely continue through the weekend and into the new work week.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the city of Chicago is expected to reach a high temperature of 74 degrees on Saturday afternoon. That would put the city just one degree short of the all-time record of 75 degrees, so it is still possible that we could see a record-breaking day on Saturday.

The sunny and breezy conditions are expected to continue into Sunday, with highs sticking around the low-to-mid 70s throughout the area. Monday and Tuesday appear to be shoe-ins to break the all-time record highs for both dates, while Sunday will likely come close as well, according to current forecast models.

If the current forecast holds, the Chicago area could be poised to accomplish something it never has. If the temperature exceeds 70 degrees on Sunday, the city will see its first ever November with at least six days of highs in the 70s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The warmth will stick around through Tuesday, but a cold front will move through the area that evening, bringing with it showers, thunderstorms, and lower temperatures. After that, highs will be back into the 50s for the foreseeable future, according to current extended forecast models.