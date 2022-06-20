Near-Record Heat Possible for Summer Solstice in Chicago Area

After a few days of cooler temperatures, the mercury is once again rising as Chicago prepares to mark the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere.

On Monday, high temperatures are expected to reach back into the 90s across the area, but things are going to get even hotter on Tuesday, with highs potentially approaching the 100-degree mark throughout the region.

In the city itself, the forecasted high temperature at O’Hare is expected to hit 99 degrees, which would fall just short of the record of 101 degrees that the city hit in 1988.

While the heat will be well above normal, the good news is that last week’s oppressive humidity will not be making a return trip this week, at least not yet. Tuesday’s heat indices may be a few degrees above 99 degrees, but the only location in the Chicago area currently under any sort of heat advisory is in Kenosha County, where those readings could potentially reach 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There is also a chance for severe weather in some portions of the area on Tuesday, with the northwestern suburbs of Chicago and Kenosha County falling under a ‘marginal’ risk of severe storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The rest of the area could potentially see some thunderstorms in the late afternoon and into the evening, according to the SPC.

Gusty winds and a few storms capable of producing hail seem to be the main threats, according to alerts issued by the SPC.

That thunderstorm threat will shift largely out of the area by Wednesday, with some portions of Kankakee County and parts of northwest Indiana still potentially seeing a few widely-scattered storms, but the warm temperatures will likely stick around, with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s for the remainder of the work week.