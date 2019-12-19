Near 50 Degrees? Chicago Area Heating Up for the Holidays

It's beginning to look a lot like... spring?

The official start of winter this weekend certainly won't feel like it.

Highs Friday will rise into the low-40s, continuing to warm through the weekend, reaching roughly 10 degrees above average for the season. Saturday will likely see temps rise into the mid-40s, growing even higher and into the upper-40s by Sunday, the first full day of winter.

As the holiday week kicks off Monday, temperatures could reach to near 50 degrees.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are expected to stay unusually warm, according to early predictions, though it's a little far out to be certain.

The good news is, conditions appear to stay dry through the weekend.

