NBC Chicago to Offer Continued Live Weather Updates on Streaming Platforms

As a major winter system makes its way through the Chicago area, conditions are expected to be difficult Thursday evening and into Friday morning.

While officials are urging people to stay off the roads in the lead-up to the holiday weekend, NBC Chicago will offer the latest on the winter storm and travel conditions ahead of the holidays.

Extended coverage will be available on the NBC Chicago streaming channels on Peacock, Roku and Samsung TV, as well as on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app starting Thursday evening and continuing through Friday afternoon.

Viewers will be able to watch 4 a.m. local news coverage as well as periodic weather updates on the hour throughout the day as the situation unfolds.

Here's the full schedule:

Thursday

7 p.m. - Brief weather update with Chief NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Brant Miller

8 p.m. - Weather update with Brant Miller

9 p.m. - Weather update with Brant Miller

Friday

4-7 a.m. - NBC 5 News

7 a.m. - Extended weather coverage update

8 a.m. - Extended weather coverage update

9 a.m. - Extended weather coverage update

10 a.m. - Weather update with NBC 5 Storm Meteorologist Pete Sack

11 a.m. - NBC 5 News

2 p.m. - Weather update with Brant Miller

3 p.m. - Weather update with Brant Miller

Here's how to watch NBC Chicago News on Peacock:

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC Chicago News.

Here's how to watch NBC Chicago coverage on Roku:

Turn on your Roku device and use one of the following access points:

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR

Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 129 and select Live TV

Latest forecast updates can be found here.