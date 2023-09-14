National Weather Service to simplify alert language, and they need public's feedback

The National Weather Service is seeking public input as it prepares to simplify the language it uses to convey information about potentially-dangerous weather conditions.

According to NWS officials, the current plan is to phase out use of the term “advisory” no earlier than 2025, and to replace it with “plain language headlines” that focus on the nature of the threat posed by inclement weather.

For example, in the situation of what would currently be a “winter weather advisory,” NWS would instead issue a weather alert advising residents of “hazardous travel conditions due to snow and blowing snow during the hours between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.”

Watches, which indicate the possibility of severe weather, and warnings, which indicate active threats, will remain the same, according to the agency.

Residents who want to provide feedback on the proposed changes can do so by emailing HazSimp@noaa.gov before Sunday, according to NWS officials.

The changes are being undertaken to alleviate confusion and to convey potential weather threats in as plain a manner as possible, according to officials.

Further information can be found on the NWS’ website.