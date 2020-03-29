National Weather Service Confirms Tornado Touched Down in Ogle County Saturday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Ogle County on Saturday night, traveling seven miles before lifting from the ground.

The tornado packed peak wind speeds of 100 MPH, and reached a maximum width of 400 yards, according to estimates provided by the weather service.

According to an NWS damage survey, the tornado touched down near Oregon, Illinois at approximately 9:13 p.m. The tornado traveled across mainly rural portions of central Ogle County, dissipating just before reaching Stillman Valley, according to the report.

The tornado caused damage to trees and power lines, with some structural damage reported to outbuildings and barns in the tornado’s path.

No injuries were reported as a result of the tornado.