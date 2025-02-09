Multiple rounds of snow, cooler temps for Chicago area in days ahead

Chicago’s forecast for Sunday is expected to be dry and cool, but several rounds of snow could impact the region this week.

Temperatures Sunday are only expected to reach into the upper-20s, with some spots perhaps seeing readings in the low-30s, according to forecast models.

Clouds are also expected to decrease throughout the day, leading to some sunshine in the later stages of the afternoon. Winds will also pick up slightly, with wind chills dropping into the low-20s across the area.

After a dry afternoon with highs in the low-to-mid 30s Monday, there could also be a dusting of snow late Monday night and into Tuesday morning, though no significant accumulations are expected.

After a dry Tuesday, a more significant snowfall could occur in the area heading into Wednesday, and needless to say, it’s been a pretty tame year overall for snow so far.

Chicago only recorded 4.6 inches of snow in the month of January, far below the average of 11.3 inches for the month, according to the National Weather Service. The city also recorded 2.4 inches of snow in the month of December, when the typical month sees 7.6 inches.

While this week’s snow events won’t close those gaps, there is a chance for accumulating snow at least on Wednesday, with several inches of accumulation possible, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Forecasts for those amounts should be released in coming days, but travel impacts are certainly possible, especially Wednesday evening and even into Thursday morning.

After that, Thursday and Friday are expected to be mostly clear but cold, with highs in the low-to-mid 20s on both days. Low temperatures could drop into the single-digits on Thursday night, according to forecast models.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Saturday afternoon and into the evening, the Chicago area could see more snow arrive, with scattered snow showers to start and more widespread precipitation late in the day. That snow could stick around until Sunday morning, with some accumulations possible across the area.

Temperatures will continue to be on the chilly side, with highs only in the mid-to-upper 20s, according to forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.