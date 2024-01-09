Multiple rounds of snow, bitter blast on the horizon after first Chicago-area snowstorm

While the Chicago area is still dealing with the impacts of its first snowstorm of the season Tuesday, it appears that is not the last major snow system eyeing the Chicago area this week.

After Tuesday's system dumped several inches on some parts of the Chicago area, there will be multiple chances for snow through the remainder of the week.

The next round is expected to arrive Wednesday night and into Thursday, leading to potential travel impacts for the Thursday morning commute.

Though the "quick-hitting" system isn't expected to bring much in way of accumulation, it could bring reduced visibility and slipper conditions for travelers.

Accumulations of up to 2 inches is possible with the system, however, which could add to some locations that saw higher amounts in Tuesday's storm.

The system is expected to hit both northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, moving from west to east.

Timing is expected to take place between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday.

"Plan for potential impacts to the Thu AM commute," the NWS tweeted.

The real chance for more snow will arrive Friday and Saturday, though details surrounding the system are still developing and could change.

Another strong system is likely Fri to Sat AM. There is still uncertainty on storm strength and track, which influences snow amounts, there is increasing confidence in impactful snowfall and strong winds that will create dangerous travel conditions. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/K7rDa6GAb8 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 9, 2024

According to the National Weather Service, there remains uncertainty surrounding the storm's strength and track, which will have a large impact on potential totals, "but confidence is increasing for impactful snowfall." The Chicago area remains in the highest probability area for "impactful snowfall" as of Tuesday afternoon.

This system could again snarl travel in the region with "near-zero visibility" and blowing snow possible.

"Several inches of accumulating snow in combination with strong winds may result in difficult travel across the area into Saturday," NWS reported.

Models vary in terms of just how much the system could bring, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, with one showing close to 20 inches in parts of northwest Indiana, and another showing less than a foot for those same areas.

As if more snow wasn't enough winter for one week, a blast of bitter cold air is expected to follow this weekend and into early next week, bringing arctic temperatures that could see wind chills as low as -20 degrees.

The NBC 5 Storm Team is tracking this forecast as it develops. Stay tuned for updates as each system approaches.