Multiple chances of snow, wintry weather for Chicago area in coming days

After an icy start to the day on Thursday, the Chicago area could see several chances for wintry weather in coming days, including snow and colder temperatures.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, clouds over the area are expected to clear on Thursday afternoon, and though air temperatures are expected to rise to near 40 degrees, gusty winds will keep wind chills below the freezing mark.

Some of those gusts could exceed 25-to-30 miles per hour, and those will persist into the late evening and early morning, according to forecast models.

Wind chills will dip into the single-digits in some locations overnight as a result, paving the way for what will be cooler conditions in the days ahead.

Friday should see dry conditions across the area, with highs only reaching into the low-30s.

The next chance for precipitation for the Chicago area will come on Saturday afternoon as a hefty storm system pushes into the area. While it’s unclear at this time whether the system will bring primarily rain or mixed precipitation to start, it does appear that temperatures will cool enough in the late afternoon and early evening that it may end with light snow across the area before moving off to the east in the late evening.

Clouds will persist in the area on Sunday and Monday, but the next chance of wintry weather could arrive on Tuesday. While significant accumulations wouldn’t be expected, light snow could fall across the area during the daylight hours, causing some travel issues on untreated roadways.

Another chance of snow could persist into Wednesday, according to extended forecast models.

In addition to the multiple chances of snow midweek, temperatures are expected to drop, with highs only reaching into the low-to-mid 20s across the area, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Temperatures will slowly warm toward the end of the week, but readings are expected to remain below their seasonal averages for most of the week ahead.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.