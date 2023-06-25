Muggy and warm Sunday expected, with breezy conditions and scattered showers

The Chicago area will see one more day of warm and humid conditions on Sunday, but a cooldown is expected as the new work week begins.

After overnight showers and thunderstorms moved through the area, the city and surrounding suburbs will stay mostly dry on Sunday, though there are chances for widely-scattered showers during the afternoon hours.

Thunderstorms are also possible, especially in northwest Indiana, but there won’t be much organization with those storms, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Even if it doesn’t rain, it’s going to feel downright muggy on Sunday, with dewpoints in the upper-60s across much of the area ahead of a cold front that’s pushing through the region.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

During the late morning and into the early afternoon, clouds are expected to begin to clear, paving the way for a partly-to-mostly sunny day.

Winds are also expected to pick up, with gusts potentially exceeding 30 miles per hour in some locations as the front approaches, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

More clouds could build in late in the day, and will likely stick around into Monday as well.

Highs are expected to rise into the mid-to-upper 80s across the Chicago area ahead of the approaching cold front, but those highs are going to drop significantly heading into Monday, with highs in the low-70s expected for the start of the new week.

Spotty showers and storms will still be possible on Monday, but eventually that weather will clear out, with pleasant conditions expected through at least Thursday.

The next chance of rain arrives in the forecast by Friday, with warmer temperatures also expected as the week moves along.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather information.