Mother's Day Forecast: Rainy, Chilly Conditions to Start, Sun Possible Late in Day

Mother’s Day began with rainy conditions through much of the Chicago area, and while the rain will stick around for a chunk of the day, the sun might peek through in the late evening hours.

According to current forecast models, moderate-to-heavy rain is expected through much of the day in areas south of Interstate 88. Chicago and the southern suburbs are expected to bear the brunt of the rain, with two or more inches of precipitation possible by the time the system moves out of the region late Sunday.

Some snow could still potentially be mixed in with the rain, especially in areas west of Chicago, according to forecast models.

The rain will also come with gusty winds, with 35 mile per hour gusts possible, and cool temperatures, as highs are only expected to reach into the mid-40s in Chicago and in the south suburbs, and into the low-to-mid 50s in the western suburbs.

Those below average temperatures will remain the rule rather than the exception through the start of the work week, with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees Monday and into Tuesday. Dry conditions are expected however, with sunny skies dominating the forecast as the weekend weather system moves out of the region.

Highs should rebound back up toward the 70-degree mark by the end of the week, with clear conditions still expected, according to forecast models.