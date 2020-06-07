Mostly Sunny Skies, Pleasant Temperatures on Deck for Sunday

Sunday is shaping up to be another sunny day throughout the Chicago area, but some significant changes could be coming in the early days of the new work week, according to forecast models.

Before those changes roll in, Sunday is expected to be sunny and pleasant, with high temperatures in the upper-70s to low-80s throughout the region. Cooler temperatures are expected along Lake Michigan.

Things will begin to change dramatically on Monday, as warmer temperatures and higher humidity are expected to grip the area. Temperatures will rise into the low-90s, with humidity pushing heat indices even higher than that.

Temperatures will stay warm on Tuesday, with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s, but even more changes will be in the forecast as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal are expected to make their way through Illinois, bringing potentially heavy rains and some thunderstorms to the area.

After the remnants of that storm pass through the area, temperatures are expected to cool slightly for the remainder of the week, dipping into the upper-70s and low-80s through the end of the work week.