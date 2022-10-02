Mostly Sunny Skies Expected on Pleasant Sunday in Chicago Area

With cooler temperatures expected next weekend, Chicagoans should do their best to enjoy Sunday, as highs are expected to warm into the upper-60s and low-70s across the region.

According to forecast models, the day will start out with some clouds, but they should clear out by the noon hour, paving the way for a sunny and pleasant afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to reach into the low-70s across a good portion of the area, but locations closer to Lake Michigan will likely settle into the mid-to-upper 60s due to windy conditions along the shoreline.

Monday will see more of the same, with low-70s readings inland and cooler temperatures near the lake, according to forecast models.

Things will start to get interesting on Wednesday, as a cold front begins to push its way toward the area. It will bring with it the chance for showers and occasional thunderstorms, but more importantly, it will bring significantly cooler temperatures to the region as well.

By Friday, highs will drop into the low-50s across the area, giving Chicago a prolonged taste of fall weather heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will slowly warm, but not by much, meaning that most of the weekend could see readings in the 50s or perhaps around the 60-degree mark, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.