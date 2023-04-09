Mostly Sunny, Mild Conditions in Chicago's Extended Forecast

Chicago-area residents are going to be able to break out sunscreen and short-sleeved shirts in the coming days, as an area of high pressure will help to keep conditions mild and sunny across the region.

According to forecast models, temperatures will start out in the upper-30s to low-40s across the area Sunday morning, but those readings will rise quickly, topping out in the mid-to-upper 60s in the afternoon hours.

Some areas along Lake Michigan will see cooler high temperatures, only reaching into the 50s, according to forecast models.

While most of the day will be clear, there will be a few clouds building in during the late afternoon and into the evening, but no precipitation is in the forecast, and those clouds should start to clear out on Monday.

In fact, temperatures will be slightly warmer on Monday, reaching into the upper-60s around the area, and that’s just the start, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. In fact, temperatures should get into the 70s by Tuesday, and they’ll stay there for the remainder of the work week, with partly-to-mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s through at least Friday.

Saturday could provide the area with its next chance of rain, with highs still in the 70s, and then readings are expected to cool after the precipitation moves out.