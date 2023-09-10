Mostly sunny conditions Sunday, but rain and cooler temps loom in forecast

A brief warm-up is expected in the Chicago area Sunday, but cooler temperatures and rain loom in the forecast in coming days.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures are expected to increase slightly on Sunday, with highs in the upper-70s through most of the area.

Some locations could potentially see highs hitting 80 degrees, while areas near Lake Michigan will likely see slightly cooler readings in the low-70s.

As the day moves along, clouds will slowly start to build, and after sunset a possibility of scattered showers will emerge, according to forecast models.

That chance of rain will increase overnight, with widespread showers expected after sunrise and into the Monday morning commute. Along with that rain will come cooler temperatures, as highs will likely settle into the upper-60s Monday.

In fact, those temperatures will remain in the area through at least Wednesday, with more scattered showers expected on Tuesday before the low-pressure system finally clears out of the upper Midwest.

Temperatures are forecasted to swing back into the low-to-mid 70s by next weekend, but no significant warm-up is expected in at least the next 10 days.