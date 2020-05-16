Mostly Dry Saturday, but Rain to Develop Late

After a rainy conclusion to the work week, the Chicago area will see mostly dry conditions on Saturday, but wet weather will once again enter the forecast in the late evening hours and into Sunday.

According to forecast models, Saturday will start on the cool side across the area, and in areas near Lake Michigan, it will stay that way, with high temperatures only reaching the upper-50s and low-60s in some locations. Chicago can expect temperatures to settle into the mid-to-upper 60s, with partly cloudy skies on tap in the afternoon.

In the far west and south suburbs, temperatures will be much warmer, with some locations even reaching the mid-to-upper 70s, according to forecast models.

The warm temperatures will stick around for the remainder of the weekend, but the dry conditions will not, as rain will begin to develop Saturday evening as scattered showers begin to move into the region.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread as Sunday dawns, and rain is expected to remain in the forecast through much of the day. High temperatures will remain around the 70-degree mark in many locations.

A cooldown is expected Monday as a cold front pushes through the area, with morning showers giving way to drier conditions. Highs are expected to reach the upper-50s and low-60s.