The Chicago area will go from record-setting summer-like warmth to some of the coldest temps since early January and possibly even snow -- and it will all happen in a matter of hours.

"From June to January," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said of the dramatic shift in temperature and weather conditions.

The National Weather Service called it "an absolutely wild meteorological ride."

Temperatures are expected to climb through the afternoon, possibly as high as 76 degrees by 2 p.m., according to Roman. But once they peak, things will change dramatically.

The high temperature of the day could set a record, becoming the warmest temperature ever recorded in February and in meteorological winter in Chicago.

"The current record high of 75 degrees was set in 1976," Roman said.

Once the potentially record-high temperatures are reached, things begin to shift. Temperatures will begin their plummett back to winter and severe weather conditions could spark.

"If you want to get out and enjoy, do it before 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.," Roman said.

Around that time and through the evening, parts of Chicago area will be under an "enhanced" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level three of five on the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather scale.

A section of northern Illinois is now at an “enhanced” risk of severe weather on Tuesday, though the entire area is facing the threat of damaging storms in the evening hours.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, that “enhanced” risk band includes McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and northern Cook counties, as well as the far northern reaches of LaSalle, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois.

The rest of the Chicago area still remains at a “slight” risk of severe weather, with a strong surface low-pressure system pushing toward the region.

As temperatures begin their cooldown, they'll also spark the threat of scattered severe weather. The biggest threat for storms will fall between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 12 a.m. Wednesday, when damaging wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, large hail up 2 inches in diameter and possibly even an isolated tornado could hit.

At the same time, the cold front will make its way in to some parts of the area, ramping up around 8 p.m.

"A powerful cold front will race quickly across the area this evening producing a 20-30°F temperature drop in just an hour or so and strong northwest winds gusting to 35-45 mph," the NWS reported. "A brief period of gusts over 50 mph are possible (30-40%) immediately behind the front."

Around 10 p.m., those storms are expected to make their way out of the area, Roman said, ushering in the potential for snow.

The dramatic temperature change will continue into the overnight hours, with a more than 50-degree drop in less than 24 hours expected. Some locations will see air temps in the single digits overnight.

What's more, wind chills in some locations expected to be in the teens, possibly even near or below zero in some spots.

The cold temps will be met with rain and possibly a light coating of snow. Depending on where the snow hits, some accumulations are possible.

A period of snow is possible late tonight and could produce some accumulations. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding how much, if any snow will occur tonight. If snow does fall, the rapidly falling temps will likely lead to roads becoming snow covered and hazardous. pic.twitter.com/iWmRipPVPo — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 27, 2024

By 8 a.m., the snow is expected to move out. After that, a cold and blustery day will set in, Roman said, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.