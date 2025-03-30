More than 30,000 residents without power in Illinois, Indiana

Severe thunderstorms hammered Illinois and Indiana on Sunday, leaving more than 30,000 customers without power.

According to NIPSCO, more than 28,000 Indiana customers were without power as of 4 p.m. Sunday, with Valparaiso in Porter County especially hard-hit.

There, wind gusts in excess of 80 miles per hour were reported, and with power lines downed and damaged, more than 9,000 customers were without power according to the utility.

Another 1,000 customers in Chesterton were without power, and nearly 1,800 in Hebron were in the dark Sunday afternoon.

Significant outages were also reported in Hammond and Westville, with more than 2,000 customers impacted in each location.

In Illinois, the bulk of the outages were reported in Cook County, where more than 4,000 customers were without power, according to ComEd.

Powerful wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour were recorded around the area thanks to the fast-moving storms, which have mostly moved out of the area as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.