More Than 150 Flights Canceled at Chicago Airports Due to Snow Storm

As snow continues to fall in the Chicago area, more than 150 flights have been canceled at the city’s airports Sunday.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, at least 110 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport as of 9:45 a.m. Sunday. The flights that are taking off are doing so an average of 24 minutes late, according to the CDA.

At Midway, at least 55 flights have been canceled due to the inclement weather, the department says. Delays there are under 15 minutes.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday morning, 6.8 inches of snow have fallen at O’Hare, while Midway has reported 7.4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, and more snow is expected throughout the day, with 1-to-3 inches possible in most locations.

