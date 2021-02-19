More Snow Expected Across Chicago Area This Weekend

Though the Chicago area could warm up above freezing this weekend, there's still a chance for more accumulating snow in the forecast.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday with highs in the mid to low 20s. Wind chill values could drop as low as zero.

The next chance for snow, or an icy mix of snow and rain, comes Sunday afternoon.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, 1-3 inches of snowfall is possible for some locations, with the highest totals looking to stay north and northwest of the city.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Models show as much as 3.6 inches is possible in areas like DeKalb, while southern suburbs, like Kankakee, are only expected to see a little more than inch of accumulation.

Snow could develop in the early afternoon and evening with a few inches of accumulation expected. An icy mix of snow and rain possible towards the Kankakee River Valley. In Chicago, more than 2 inches is possible.

Though some snow will likely accumulate, temperatures are expected to rise above freezing Sunday with highs in the mid 30s.

After chilly temperatures and snow, milder conditions will likely last through next week. Monday will bring more clouds, but Tuesday should have mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the low 40s.

Already, Chicago has recorded nearly 46 inches of snow this season.

As of Tuesday, there had been nine straight days of measurable snow recorded at O'Hare Airport. That ties the record for consecutive days with measurable snow in the city, which was set between Feb. 3-11 in 2018, according to the National Weather Service.

Chicago has seen as much snow as it typically sees in an entire winter season in the last few weeks alone. The area on average sees about 36 inches of snow in a winter.

In fact, the last three weeks in Chicago have been the snowiest three-week stretch the city has seen since January 1979, which marked one of the most notable blizzards in city history.

From Jan. 26 to Feb. 15 of this year, the area saw 34.1 inches of snow. In 1979, Chicago recorded 39.5 inches from Jan. 11 to Jan. 31, data showed.