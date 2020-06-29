Chicago Forecast

More Showers, Storms Possible Tuesday as Hot Temperatures Stick Around

After a stormy Monday, more showers and some thunderstorms are possible Tuesday as warm temperatures and high humidity will continue to dominate the forecast.

According to forecast models, Tuesday will likely see more of the same weather-wise for the area, with temperatures reaching into the upper-80s and low-90s, with high dew points and the threat of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

In fact, that weather pattern will remain in place for the rest of the week, with isolated thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday as well. Temperatures could climb slightly higher as the week rolls along, with the mercury expected to hit 90 degrees in Chicago and climb even higher in the suburbs.

Thursday will once again bring the chance of storms, especially in the morning, with high temperatures remaining in the low-90s.

