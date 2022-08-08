More Rain and Storms Spark Flooding Concerns Across Parts of Chicago Area

Multiple Chicago-area counties are under a flash flood watch as heavy rain and storms make their way into the area Monday morning following weekend rain and earlier storms.

Lake, Kane, DuPage and northern and central Cook counties are all under the watch until 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms with torrential rainfall rates of 2 inches or more per hour are possible with the storms, which forecasters said "could lead to rapid onset flash flooding," particularly for low lying or flooding-prone areas.

The storms were moving across northwest Illinois during the earlier morning hours, moving east, north of Interstate 88, through the mid-morning, though they could stretch as far south of Interstate 80.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Just outside the Chicago area, a "considerable" flash flood warning was issued for Winnebago and Boone counties, with officials warning residents to "use extreme caution" while traveling for the morning rush hour and to put off any unnecessary travel until floodwaters recede.

The storms are expected to turn scattered for the afternoon before coming to an end Monday evening.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, dangerous swim conditions are expected throughout the day Monday, with wave heights of up to 6 feet possible. These high-risk conditions are expected to continue along Lake Michigan beaches in Illinois and Indiana through Tuesday afternoon, forecasters said.

Things look to dry up for the remainder of the week, starting with partly sunny with cooler and less humid conditions as highs drop into the mid 70s Tuesday.