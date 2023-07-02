Midway Airport sees nearly 3 inches of rain Sunday, obliterating last month's totals

The Chicago area has been in a prolonged pattern of dry weather recently, but breathtaking amounts of rain have fallen this weekend, blowing past the combined precipitation of the last two months.

According to the National Weather Service, Chicago’s Midway Airport reported 2.94 inches of rain between 7-11 a.m. Sunday, with at least 1.6 inches of rain reported between 10 and 11 a.m.

That rainfall total blows past the combined precipitation the airport saw in the months of May and June combined, when 2.6 inches of rain were reported over the 61-day span.

Numbers are still being tabulated at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday, but officials say at least 2.26 inches of rain have fallen at the airport over the weekend.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Combined between May and June, O’Hare reported 3.07 inches of rain, meaning that they will also likely blow past that total just with this weekend’s heavy rainfall.

A flash flood warning remains in effect until 3:15 p.m. Sunday, with heavy rain continuing in the Chicago area. You can stay tuned to the latest headlines here.