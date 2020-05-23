Memorial Day Weekend Weather: Severe Storms Possible Saturday Afternoon

The Memorial Day weekend is expected to get off to a rainy and potentially stormy start on Saturday, as severe weather is possible throughout the Chicago area.

According to the National Weather Service, most of northern Illinois is under an "enhanced” risk of severe weather for Saturday, with the far eastern portions of Cook, Will and Kankakee counties under a "slight" risk of severe storms.

Those storms are expected to bring intense lightning, and there is a moderate risk of heavy rains, flooding, damaging winds and large hail.

An isolated tornado is also possible with the storms, according to forecast models.

Those storms are expected to begin developing in the early afternoon hours, with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies preceding their arrival. Areas of patchy fog are also possible in the morning hours before it burns off by the noon hour.

High temperatures in the city are expected to reach the mid-70s, with cooler conditions along Lake Michigan. In the suburbs temperatures could rise into the high-70s and even into the low-80s before rain showers begin developing in the western suburbs just after 1 p.m. Those showers will move through the Chicago area in the mid-afternoon hours, and thunderstorms are expected to begin developing around that time.

Things are expected to be drier in the area on Sunday, but much warmer and still extremely humid. Temperatures are expected to reach the high-80s and could even touch the 90-degree mark in some locations, and those conditions will remain in place on Memorial Day itself.