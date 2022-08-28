‘Marginal' Risk of Severe Weather for Chicago Area With Gusty Winds, Heavy Rains Possible

The Chicago area has seen plenty of quiet weather in recent weeks, but that could change in the next two days, as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the region.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, both of those rounds of rain could potentially bring severe weather to the area, with gusty winds, heavy rains and frequent lightning the primary threats with those storms.

Sunday will start out on the clear side, but clouds will quickly build during the morning hours, according to forecast models.

By mid-afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will fire in the west and will begin to move their way across the region, with the rain becoming more widespread as the evening moves along.

High temperatures are expected to reach into the upper-80s in most of the area.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area is at a “marginal risk” of severe weather, the lowest of five potential alert levels on the SPC scale.

Those storms will continue to linger over the region until midnight or so, with some clearing possible in the overnight hours. Low temperatures are expected to only drop into the low-to-mid 70s.

Monday will see a very similar weather pattern, with some sunshine early in the day and clouds gradually building in the late morning and early afternoon.

A “marginal risk” of severe weather will once again exist in the Chicago area, with heavy rain, gusty winds and plenty of lightning serving as the main threats. That rain will begin to arrive around the noon hour and will stick around for most of the afternoon, finally vacating the region in the late evening hours.

Highs once again are expected to reach into the mid-to-upper 80s.

After that cold front moves out, a much quieter pattern of weather is expected to take hold, with sunny skies and highs in the 70s expected not just through the remainder of the work week, but even into the Labor Day holiday weekend as well.

Temperatures may slowly start to climb as the area moves toward the weekend, but highs will likely stay in the mid-to-upper 70s through at least Saturday.

