Man killed after severe storm winds topple semi-trailer in Valparaiso

A man has died after a semi-truck and trailer were blown over by ferocious winds during an outbreak of severe weather in Valparaiso Sunday.

According to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to Pratt Industries at approximately 4:15 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a semi-truck and trailer had been blown onto its side, and they discovered 34-year-old Jagbir Singh outside of the vehicle. He had been struck by the trailer when it flipped onto its side, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed that gusty winds at the site had toppled the trailer, according to police.

During Sunday’s outbreak, wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour were reported in Valparaiso, which was one of the areas hit hardest by severe weather. Numerous trees were uprooted and power poles were snapped by the ferocious winds, leaving more than 9,000 customers without electricity.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across northern Indiana during the outbreak of storms, and a tornado warning had been issued for Newton and Lake counties, according to the National Weather Service.

There have not been confirmed reports of a touchdown at this time, but investigations remain underway.