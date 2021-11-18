Lunar Eclipse, Frigid Temps Expected Overnight, With Snow Potentially on the Way Friday

The Chicago area will see a unique confluence of events Thursday night and into Friday morning, with the coldest temperatures of the season coinciding with a near-total lunar eclipse overnight.

Low temperatures are expected to reach the mid-20s, but that will play second-fiddle to the show playing out in the skies over the Chicago area, with a lunar eclipse, with 95% coverage, set to occur just after 3 a.m.

Unfortunately for some area residents, cloud cover could conspire to spoil the show. Those clouds could obscure the eclipse in some locations, but areas to the south and west of Chicago could potentially see clearer skies when the eclipse takes place, beginning around 1 a.m. and ending just after 4 a.m.

Friday should be mostly dry in the area, but flurries are expected to arrive late in the evening. High temperatures are expected to be chilly once again, struggling to reach 40 degrees, with precipitation arriving with a new weather system in the evening hours.

Saturday and Sunday will likely see rain and snow showers at times, especially in the morning and evening hours, but high temperatures will rise into the upper-40s or low-50s in most locations.

Monday will see much cooler temperatures, struggling to reach the freezing mark, and will also see lake-effect snow showers in northwest Indiana, according to extended forecast models.