Lollapalooza forecast: Humidity, severe weather chances on the horizon

Fans attending Lollapalooza are expected to have a calm and breezy day Friday, but that may not be the case the rest of the weekend, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

While previous years of the four-day festival in Grant Park have seen storms lead to evacuations or infamously muddy conditions, here's what the weather forecast looks like for this weekend.

Friday

Although Friday morning will start off muggy with some dense fog, humidity is expected to dip as the day goes on, the NBC 5 Storm Team said. Inland, temperatures are expected to be warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. But near the lake, thanks to a cold front, temperatures are expected to reach only into the upper 70s, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

According to the National Weather Service, a beach hazards statement in connection with the cold front was issued Friday morning.

Breezy northeast winds will build waves on southern Lake Michigan later today into tonight, resulting in hazardous swimming conditions at Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan beaches from this evening into early Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/JOVWdKzOUE — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 4, 2023

"Breezy northeast winds behind the cold front will result in building waves on southern Lake Michigan this afternoon and into tonight," the statement said.

Waves of up to five feet Friday night into Saturday could result in "dangerous swim conditions," and "life threatening currents," the NWS warned.

Although Friday afternoon could see an isolated storm or shower south of I-80, much of the day is expected to remain dry.

Saturday

Although Saturday evening brings a chance for rain from the south to move in, much of the morning and most of the afternoon appears to be dry, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to Jeanes, if storms Saturday do develop, they aren't likely to become strong or severe.

An isolated afternoon storm is possible today and Saturday south and west of the Chicago metro. Dangerous swim conditions will develop along Lake Michigan this evening. Storm chances will then increase Saturday evening and especially Sunday, when severe storms are possible. pic.twitter.com/RBhJOuJJVa — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 4, 2023

Temperatures Saturday are expected to reach into the low to mid 80s, staying cooler along the Lake. However, as the weekend goes on, humidity is expected to increase.

Sunday

Sunday looks to be a muggy and hot day, with the potential for strong to severe storms to develop in the afternoon and evening, Jeanes said.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area Sunday is under a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level two on a five-level scale.

Along with the chance for strong storms, temperatures Sunday are expected to be warmer and more humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

In the event of severe weather at the festival, emergency evacuation shelters will be located in Grant Park North, Grant Park South and Millennium Lakeside Garages, Lollapalooza said.