Live Weather: CPS Still In-Person Thursday, Heavy Lake-Effect Snow Possible Overnight

Heavy snow hit much of the Chicago area hard Wednesday morning as the peak of the first of two rounds of snow arrived, making for dangerous travel conditions, closing a number of schools and bringing more than 7 inches of snow in a matter of hours to some spots.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Kankakee County, along with Newton and Jasper counties through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Chicago and its northern suburbs could see lake-effect snow on Thursday, with some locations potentially seeing significant accumulations, according to forecast models.

Here is the latest on the winter storms and what's happening across the area.

9:28 p.m.: Winter Storm Warning Remains in Effect as Blowing Snow Possible Overnight

Even as the area digs out from the heavy snow that fell on Wednesday, some locations will once again have to deal with a wintry mess on Thursday, as warnings and advisories remain in effect for numerous communities.

A winter storm warning that began Tuesday in Kankakee County in Illinois, along with Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana, will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the alert, light snow will once again resume on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, and although only light accumulations are expected, windy conditions will cause significant challenges with blowing and drifting snow, especially on rural roadways.

An additional 1-to-4 inches of snow are possible, with areas south of U.S. 24 being hardest-hit, according to forecasters.

8:30 p.m. Snow Storm Clean-Up Brings Northwest Indiana Residents Together

On the corner of Indianapolis Blvd. and Marina Dr. in Hammond, a quiet business center quickly became a traffic nightmare, as numerous cars quickly became stuck in drive-thru's and parking lots.

“I wanted Taco Bell. Do I need to say anything else," Prentice Major said as volunteers worked to move his car out of the fast food restaurant.

Major's day did not get much better, as the restaurant he frequents was closed due to the storm. He did eventually make it out of the snow after three volunteers came to the rescue.

Among them a young man on an ATV retrofitted with a snow plow, clearing a path for drivers, an investment he made two years ago is now paying off.

“A guy at the gas station said somebody was stuck over here… I got gas came over here started helping him out and we got him out,” Margarito Zuniga Jr. told NBC-5 News as he took a break from clearing the roads.

Snow plow drivers continued their hard work after the storm dropped as much as a foot of snow in some locations.

“The good thing is you’re getting paid, the bad thing is you’re freezing” Orlando Derrick, who owns a small snow plow business, said.

7:38 p.m. Illinois School Closures: CPS to Conduct In-Person Learning Thursday, While Other Districts Remain Remote

Many schools across the Chicago area will continue remote learning on Thursday as the region cleans up from a winter storm that dumped a foot or more of snow in some locations, but Chicago Public Schools students will be asked to attend in-person learning, the district announced Wednesday evening.

CPS announced that classrooms will be open on Thursday as the system moves out of the area.

“Classes will be in session for all CPS students,” the district said in a social media post.

While Chicago schools will be back in session, many other districts will remain remote on Thursday, including schools in Lyons, Oak Lawn, Palos Park, and Tinley Park.

6 p.m.: Winter Storm Warning Expires in Most of Northern Illinois

A winter storm warning that was in effect for most of northern Illinois has been allowed to expire, according to the National Weather Service.

Some snow may still fall in the impacted areas, but it has largely diminished, according to forecast models.

A winter storm warning does remain in effect for Kankakee County in Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana, through 6 p.m. Thursday.

5:55 p.m.: Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Significant Lake-Effect Snow Expected in Cook County

A winter storm warning has been allowed to expire for most of northern Illinois, but lake-effect snow could bring significant accumulations overnight and into Thursday for parts of Cook County.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of Cook County that will go into effect at 9 p.m., and will run through 6 p.m. Thursday.

The advisory calls for slippery road conditions and “sharply varying visibility,” with blowing, heavy snow possible because of the lake-effect snow.

While it is unclear just how much snow will fall due to the fickle nature of lake-effect snow, the latest High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) projections provided by the NBC 5 Storm Team currently show the plume of snow hitting northern and central Cook County, with more than a foot of snow possible in a limited area that includes Glencoe, Glenview, and Niles.

4:05 p.m.: Nearly 800 Flights at Chicago-Area Airports Canceled as Winter Storm Continues

Nearly 800 flights at Chicago-area airports have been canceled as a winter storm continues to pound the area.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, 701 flights have been canceled at O'Hare International Airport as of 4 p.m., along with 94 flights at Midway Airport.

Flight delays at O'Hare are averaging 51 minutes, according to officials, while average flight delays at Midway are under 15 minutes.

The heaviest snowfall on Wednesday fell during the morning commute, according to the National Weather Service, but snow bands continued to develop on the backside of the system, causing more accumulations to pile up in areas across the region.

4 p.m.: Heavy Snow Continues to Fall as Nearly a Foot of Accumluation Reported in Some Areas

Some parts of the Chicago area are seeing some eye-popping snowfall totals on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

In Midlothian, 10.8 inches of snow have fallen so far, according to a trained weather spotter.

In Carbon Hill, 9.8 inches of snow have been reported, according to officials.

Steger has also cracked 10 inches of snow, with accumulations continuing to rise. Tinley Park has reported 10.5 inches of snow, while Kankakee has reported nine inches of snow, with heavy snow continuing to fall.

Northwest Indiana has also been hit hard, with Morocco reporting 11 inches of snow during the storm. Rensselaer has also reported eight inches of snowfall, as has nearby Remington.

3 p.m.: Museum of Science and Industry Announces Closure Wednesday and Thursday Due to Snow

The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago said it will close Thursday due to an ongoing winter storm .

"Due to the winter storm in the area and to protect the safety of our guests and staff, the Museum will be closed from 3 p.m. today until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February 4," the museum wrote on Facebook.

2 p.m. Track the Latest Snow Totals

After as much as 10 inches of snow dropped in some Chicago suburbs, winter storm warnings continue for several counties until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

1 p.m. Latest School Closings

As many Chicago-area schools announced closures or switches to remote learning Wednesday due to a severe winter storm system, more districts have already begun canceling classes Thursday.

According to the latest updates from the Emergency Closing Center website, numerous districts have announced that they will either fully cancel classes or move to e-learning as a result of the severe weather.

11:30 a.m.: Latest Snowfall Totals Rise to Double Digits

10:30 a.m.: New Projections Show Expected Snowfall Totals for Both Rounds of Snow

Updated #Chicago area #snow total map for this week. Highlights include:



*Parts of Chicago that DO get lake-effect snow tonight & THU. could see up to 12" total snow.

*Widespread 12"+ totals in NW Indiana.

*Only 2"-5" snow in far N/W suburbs.#ILwx #INwx @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/XT4HjHM8zw — Paul Deanno (@PaulDeannoNBC5) February 2, 2022

10:50 a.m.: Multiple Accidents Shut Down Area Interstates, Roadways

N/B Traffic at I57 being diverted at 315 MM (Bradley/Bourbonnais Exit) https://t.co/6q7dcP13Vz pic.twitter.com/FH36glilUq — Kankakee Co Sheriff (@KankakeeSheriff) February 2, 2022

La Salle County: Interstate 80 between mileposts 90 (Illinois 23) to 97 (Marseilles interchange) has numerous semis and cars in ditches and getting stuck in the cable barrier with some lane blockages due to blowing snow and icy pavement. pic.twitter.com/aFX3bT8Vut — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) February 2, 2022

Piatt County: @ISPDistrict10 District10 reports that multiple jack-knifed semis are blocking all lanes of westbound Interstate 74 at milepost 163, between Farmer City and Mansfield. pic.twitter.com/9m0tbUOQc0 — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) February 2, 2022

9:45 a.m.: After Storm Dumps More Than 9 Inches of Snow on Parts of Chicago Area, Round 2 is Next

Wednesday morning's heavy snow is expected to taper heading into the afternoon hours, but don't be fooled because another round of snow is just hours away for many in the Chicago area.

Winter storm warnings continue for several counties until 6 p.m. Wednesday, following a morning that saw as much as 9 inches of snow in some Chicago suburbs.

For some counties, particularly south and in northwest Indiana, however, the warnings will linger through Thursday as several additional inches of snow could still fall.

9:40 a.m. Totals Piling Up, More Than 10 Inches Possible in Some Spots

9:30 a.m. Naperville School Warns of Fake Graphic on Social Media

A graphic is circulating on social media impersonating Superintendent Dan Bridges. The graphic makes false claims that serious car accidents have occurred and advises that students should not come to school. This is not a real message and was not sent by Naperville 203. pic.twitter.com/rm39WhTuR7 — Naperville 203 #BeBold203 (@Naperville203) February 2, 2022

9 a.m.: Snow fall Rates of More Than an Inch an Hour Continue for Some

9 AM CST Update: A band of heavy snow continues along the I-57 corridor this AM with rates of 1 to 1.5"/hr. This band is now shifting east with snow tapering from west to east through the morning. Plan for snow-covered roads and slow travel times! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/r1MDhLmbCk — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 2, 2022

8:45 a.m.: Snow Totals Update

8:45 a.m.: Metra, CTA Report Delays

Trains on Metra's Union Pacific North line were operating with some delays Wednesday morning after crews had to make "emergency track repairs."

In addition, the Chicago Transit Authority reported significant delays on some lines after "heavy train congestion" as the Howard station.

[Significant Delays] Red, Purple, and Yellow Line trains are running w/residual delays following earlier heavy train congestion at Howard. Service is resuming, allow extra time. — cta (@cta) February 2, 2022

Reports have indicated blowing snow around some locations, which could also be making for dangerous travel conditions.

Incredible amount of blowing around @ChiUnionStation toward the end of the morning rush.@nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/osC9XbhkXn — Jen DeSalvo (@trafficjamjen) February 2, 2022

7 a.m.: Forecasters Warn 'the Worst Part of This Storm' is Here

7:00 AM CST Update: It continues to snow steadily with rates of 1 to 1.5"/hr. This is the worst part of this storm, and when snow is piling up fastest! Snow should gradually taper from west to east. Until then, roads will be snow-covered and slippery. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/HolLsSFyY5 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 2, 2022

7 a.m.: Hundreds of Flights Canceled at Chicago Airports

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, 350 flights were canceled at O'Hare Airport, with 78 more canceled at Midway.

6:50 a.m.: Several Crashes Reported as State Police Shut Down Some Major Illinois Roads

Illinois State Police said just before 7 a.m. that "the roadways are deteriorating throughout Illinois."

At least two interstates were being closed due to multiple crashes as of 6 a.m., the agency said.

6:30 a.m.: Heavy Snow, Near-White Out Conditions Reported Across Several Parts of Chicago

This is what Oak Forest looks like this morning at 159th & Cicero. Be careful out here! @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/OEFiEgnYUy — Lisa Chavarria NBC5 (@LisaChavarria) February 2, 2022

White out conditions in the city. This is our view off Randolph St, overlooking the Kennedy. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/ztA7nS1Alj — Sandra Torres (@SandraTorresNBC) February 2, 2022

6 a.m.: Early Snowfall Totals Show as Much as 7 Inches in Hours for Some; Totals Growing Quickly

Here are updated storm totals across our area:



NWS Chicago: 4.4"

3 SW Midway: 4.2"

Chicago O'hare: 1.5"

Rockford: 0.1"



(Can you find the snow gradient? ) How much have you seen so far? — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 2, 2022

Here's a look at updated snow totals:



Streator: 7"

1.4 WSW Kankakee: 4.8"

Braidwood: 4.5"

Crest Hill: 4.2"



We may double these totals within the next 6 hours! #ilwx #inwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 2, 2022

Been quite a morning in Kankakee so far! Looks like we've already had a bit over five and a half inches of snow. @AliciaRomanNBC pic.twitter.com/d2Xn0N3qOS — James Neveau (@JamesNeveau) February 2, 2022

6 a.m. Drivers Urged to Stay Off Roads for Morning Commute as Winter Storm Makes for Dangerous Travel

Officials are warning drivers to stay off the roads as snowfall rates heighten during the morning commute.

That's a whole lot of magenta ahead of the morning commute. Again, staying home is the safest option if it is available to you.



Our crews have been out working hard since late last night, but the snow is too heavy in some areas to be able to keep up. pic.twitter.com/QdEmneupU9 — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) February 2, 2022

In Chicago, the city’s Streets and Sanitation department has deployed its fleet of more than 200 salt spreaders and plows to help keep arterial roads, as well as DuSable Lake Shore Drive, as clear as possible.

The Illinois Tollway is also engaging its entire fleet of snow-removal vehicles and salt spreaders, according to officials.

Even as plows fight to keep roadways clear, residents are still being urged to postpone any unnecessary travel, or to use public transportation when possible.

The Chicago Transit Authority says it is working to keep railways clear, and will continue to deploy resources to assist with the morning commute on Wednesday.

CTA announced most rail service will continue operating Wednesday amid the winter weather conditions, aside from some signaling issues on the Green Line.

Metra said no changes have been made due to weather conditions and schedules will remain in effect. However, Metra noted that some train lines could experience delays.

Track the Storm With Live Doppler 5

6 a.m.: Numerous Chicago-Area Schools Close, Switch to E-Learning Due to Winter Storm; CPS Remains in Session

As the winter storm barreling through the Midwest overnight continues into Wednesday, numerous Chicago-area public and private schools have canceled classes or announced switched to remote learning for the day.

According to the latest updates from the Emergency Closing Center website, numerous districts have announced that they will either fully cancel classes or move to e-learning as a result of the severe weather.

Chicago Public Schools announced that all in-person classes will be in session Wednesday, though no decision has been reached on Thursday classes.

5 a.m.: Indiana State Police Responding to Crashes