Live Weather Radar: Track The Winter Storm As it Sweeps Across Chicago, Indiana

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the entire Chicago area and northwest Indiana through Saturday morning, with wind chills of nearly 40 degrees below zero and wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour.

While the snow has mostly tapered off across most of the metro area, it is expected to continue in parts of northwest Indiana, including Porter and LaPorte counties. In LaPorte County, a “travel warning” has been issued, with residents asked to stay off roads because of dangerous conditions.

Porter county is under a blizzard warning until Saturday at 6 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, total snow accumulation of six to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 55 miles-per-hour are expected.

Treacherous travel conditions are expected to continue overnight across the entire region, with near-whiteout conditions expected as strengthened winds blow around snow and cause drifting and visibility issues on roadways.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The National Weather Service says that “near-blizzard conditions” can be expected, especially in open areas, and that threat is expected to continue after daybreak on Friday.

The NBC 5 Storm Team is tracking conditions across the area live in the above video stream, offering a current look at everything from snowfall totals to wind speeds to plummeting temperatures. Check to see what's happening in your area by watching above. These images will continue to cycle through and will update periodically as the situation unfolds.

For a look specifically at the snow as it makes its way in, check the interactive radar below. (Full forecast here.)