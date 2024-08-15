Live weather radar: Track rain and storms across Chicago area

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

The Chicago area faces multiple rounds of showers and storms Thursday, some of which could become severe.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the region will be under a “slight” risk of severe weather Thursday morning. The primary threat will be gusty winds, which could approach 60 miles per hour at times. Heavy rain is also possible, along with limited risks of hail and isolated tornadoes.

Another round of storms, with an even greater risk of severe weather, moves in for the evening and overnight hours.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE