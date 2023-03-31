LIVE STORM UPDATES: Warnings, Flight Cancellations, ‘One of the Worst Predicted Storms' in Years

Severe weather is rapidly moving across the Chicago area Friday, bringing the threat of hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly tornadoes.

The storms have sparked warnings from officials, city governments, transportation agencies and more as forecasters urged people to stay alert and be ready to seek shelter.

Here's the latest:

5 p.m.: Ground stop at O'Hare Airport Now a Ground Delay

A ground delay has been reported at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for thunderstorms and flight cancellations continue to climb as severe weather moves through the area.

4:40 p.m.: More Counties Under Alerts

Most recently, a severe thunderstorm warning went into effect for central Will County and southeastern Cook County in Illinois as well as Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana until 5:30 p.m.

4:24 p.m.: Latest warnings issued for parts of Chicago area

Most recently, a severe thunderstorm warning went into effect for Kankakee County until 5 p.m. Additionally, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for southwestern Will County until 4:45 p.m. Forecasters say the storm could contain golf ball-size hail and advise anyone who may be in its path to seek shelter.

Severe thunderstorms warning were also issued for southern DeKalb County and northern LaSalle County until 5 p.m. as well as for east central LaSalle County and Grundy County until 4:30 p.m.

Similarly, a tornado watch is in effect for the entire Chicago viewing area until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Included are the following counties: Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.

4:15 p.m.: Ground Stop Issued at O'Hare Airport

A ground stop has been reported at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for thunderstorms as severe weather enters the area.

With potentially dangerous weather in the form of thunderstorms, damaging winds, and the risk of hail and tornadoes threatening the entire Chicago area Friday, cancellations have climbed beyond 200 at both O'Hare and Midway airports, the Chicago Department of Aviation's Fly Chicago website shows.

4:09 p.m.: Illinois Officials Say 'Entire State Will Be Affected'

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency advised residents of Illinois to "be prepared for the worst as a large—and potentially severe—storm system approaches."

“The entire state will be affected and this is one of the worst predicted storms we’ve seen in years,” IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said in a statement. “If you have a weather radio, I would definitely pull that out.

Track the systems live with our interactive radar here

4 p.m.: Metra Warns of Potential Delays

"Due to predicted severe weather and high wind warnings, some trains may incur delays this afternoon and evening," Metra alerted riders. "Metra will make every attempt to operate trains on-time according to their schedule. Updated information will be provided if changes in schedule or delays occur."

3 p.m.: Severe Weather Threat Heightens

The threat for severe weather across much of the Chicago area was heightened Friday afternoon as weather alerts, including tornado watches, were issued for a majority of the region - just as the first of two rounds of dangerous storms arrived.

Much of the area, particularly southern and western suburbs along with portions of northwest Indiana, are now under a moderate risk for severe weather threats, meaning widespread severe storms are likely. The moderate threat level is the fourth of five-scale system from the Storm Prediction Center.

Between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. is when the area will see its greatest risk for intense and potentially severe weather, with "two rounds possible" in that time frame, the National Weather Service tweeted.

2:50 p.m.: 'Be Prepared to Take Action'

As the storms rapidly approached the Chicago area, forecasters warned residents to have a plan in place and a way of receiving alerts.

No matter where you are, it's critical you have a way to receive alerts for a possible storm.

2:34 p.m.: Tornado Watch Issued for Chicago Area

