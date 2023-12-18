Live Radar: Winter weather advisory in effect with snow flurries, strong winds

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

A blustery, winter-like day is expected across parts of Illinois and northwestern Indiana Monday, with scattered flurries, lake-effect snow, gusty winds and falling temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory for Northern LaPorte County was in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday. In that area, travel conditions were expected to deteriorate during both the morning and evening commutes, with strong winds and falling snow set to "significantly reduce visibility."

In other parts, scattered snow showers were expected, along with strong, gusty winds as high as 40-50 mph.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.