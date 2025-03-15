Live radar: Track thunderstorms, damaging winds as they approach Chicago area

A system of possibly severe thunderstorms and damaging winds is approaching the Chicago area from the west, with the overnight hours likely seeing the most active weather.

Scattered wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour are possible as storms sweep west-to-east across the Chicago area, with the possibility of isolated hail and tornadoes.

While some of the far west suburbs may begin seeing strong storms between 10 and 11 p.m., much of the Chicago area will be hit shortly thereafter, with heavy precipitation anticipated between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Though heavy rainfall will move out of the region before sunrise, damaging winds are expected to stick around for much of Saturday, with a high wind warning in effect for Saturday morning.

This warning coincides with the Chicago River dyeing, which is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, when southwesterly gusts could reach up to 60 miles per hour.

Another wind advisory will then take effect from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour during this time.

After that, a drastic cooldown is expected in the Chicago area, dropping high temperatures to the low 40s by Sunday morning before the mercury rises by the start of next week.

Use the live radar below to track the rain near you as the storm moves in.