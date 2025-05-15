Chicago Weather

Live radar: Track strong-to-severe thunderstorms in Chicago area

The entire area remains under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service

The Chicago area can expect showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, Thursday night.

The entire area remains under a tornado watch until 10 p.m., with the threat of large hail and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and half-dollar size hail are possible in some of the storms.

Other parts of the Chicago area could see strong thunderstorms, with gusty winds, heavy downpours and small hail.

Radar is capturing the scene as the storm system approaches the area.

After the storms move out of the area, winds are expected to continue into Friday, with gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour as a red flag warning goes into effect.

There is also a threat of severe weather Friday evening, with parts of the area at "marginal" and "slight" risk of severe storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

